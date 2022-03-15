Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 15, 2022

San Antonio Uber Eats customers must pay fuel surcharges starting March 16 

The new fee will go directly to drivers to cover their fuel costs.

By
click to enlarge An Uber Eats courier picks up an order. - PHOTO COURTESY UBER
  • Photo Courtesy Uber
  • An Uber Eats courier picks up an order.
If feeling the sting at the gas pump is pushing you to use rideshare services, look out. Uber will hit customers with fuel surcharges on both rides and Uber Eats orders starting this Wednesday.

To combat rising fuel prices, Uber will tack 45-cent or 55-cent to surcharges to rides and 35-cent to 45-cent surcharges to food orders, depending on the app user’s location. The new charges will be in effect until May 16, when the company will reassess, according to a news release.



“We know that prices have been going up across the economy, so we’ve done our best to help drivers and couriers without placing too much additional burden on consumers,” Uber said in its statement. “Over the coming weeks we plan to listen closely to feedback from consumers, couriers and drivers. We’ll also continue to track gas price movements to determine if we need to make additional changes.”

All of the temporary surcharges will go directly to drivers’ pockets, according to the company.

