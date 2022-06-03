San Antonio's 20 must-try barbecue restaurants

Texas is the self-proclaimed barbecue capitol of the world. And who's going to argue with that? Like much of the state, San Antonio is full of dining spots specializing in drool-inducing smoked meats and succulent sides.



To help you sort through it all, we assembled a list of 20 must-try barbecue joints in the Alamo City that will help you find smoked-brisket heaven. From traditional flavors to new twists and everything in between, these restaurants, holes-in-the wall and mobile kitchens offer smoky succulence that does the Lone Star State proud.