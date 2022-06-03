June 03, 2022

San Antonio's 20 must-try barbecue restaurants

By San Antonio Current Staff

Texas is the self-proclaimed barbecue capitol of the world. And who's going to argue with that? Like much of the state, San Antonio is full of dining spots specializing in drool-inducing smoked meats and succulent sides.

To help you sort through it all, we assembled a list of 20 must-try barbecue joints in the Alamo City that will help you find smoked-brisket heaven. From traditional flavors to new twists and everything in between, these restaurants, holes-in-the wall and mobile kitchens offer smoky succulence that does the Lone Star State proud. 
Dee Willie's BBQ 12130 O'Connor Rd., (210) 387-7452, deewilliestxbbq.com This longtime spot offers food made by barbecue lovers for barbecue lovers. It's worth heading to the Northeast side to chow down on some of their brisket.
Dee Willie’s BBQ
12130 O'Connor Rd., (210) 387-7452, deewilliestxbbq.com
This longtime spot offers food made by barbecue lovers for barbecue lovers. It’s worth heading to the Northeast side to chow down on some of their brisket.
Photo via Instagram / deewilliestxbbq
Reese Bros. BBQ 906 Hoefgen Ave., reesebrosbbq.com After years of serving up barbecue at pop-ups in the south and west parts of the Lone Star State, San Antonio natives Nick and Elliot Reese decided to open a brick and mortar location of Reese Bros in their hometown. The brothers are known for their famous sausage, turkey, ribs and 14-hour smoked brisket.
Reese Bros. BBQ
906 Hoefgen Ave., reesebrosbbq.com
After years of serving up barbecue at pop-ups in the south and west parts of the Lone Star State, San Antonio natives Nick and Elliot Reese decided to open a brick and mortar location of Reese Bros in their hometown. The brothers are known for their famous sausage, turkey, ribs and 14-hour smoked brisket.
Photo via Instagram / reesebrosbbq
Smoke Shack 3714 Broadway St., (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com Featured multiple times on Food Network, the Smoke Shack offers undeniably delicious barbecue and southern-style cooking that will amply satisfy your cravings. Grab an order of the tender, melty Brisket Grilled Cheese and you may just become a regular.
Smoke Shack
3714 Broadway St., (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com
Featured multiple times on Food Network, the Smoke Shack offers undeniably delicious barbecue and southern-style cooking that will amply satisfy your cravings. Grab an order of the tender, melty Brisket Grilled Cheese and you may just become a regular.
Photo via Instagram / smokeshack
Curry Boys BBQ 2334 N. St. Mary's St., curryboysbbq.com The phrase "Texas BBQ and Southeast Asian curry" may leave you scratching your head, but menu items like the Brisket Curry Bowl — smoked Texas brisket with green curry, Jasmine rice, cilantro and fried shallots — will leave lovers of Asian cuisine and barbecue fanatics alike full and satisfied. The concept from Pinch Boil House and South BBQ slings bowls from their bright pink shack on the St. Mary's strip .
Curry Boys BBQ
2334 N. St. Mary’s St., curryboysbbq.com
The phrase “Texas BBQ and Southeast Asian curry” may leave you scratching your head, but menu items like the Brisket Curry Bowl — smoked Texas brisket with green curry, Jasmine rice, cilantro and fried shallots — will leave lovers of Asian cuisine and barbecue fanatics alike full and satisfied. The concept from Pinch Boil House and South BBQ slings bowls from their bright pink shack on the St. Mary’s strip .
Photo via Instagram / curryboysbbq
2M Smokehouse 2731 S. W.W. White Rd., (210) 885-9352, 2msmokehouse.com 2M Smokehouse cooks out of their own love of barbecue and the proof is on the plate. Seasoned and smoked to perfection, their menu offers all the barbecue must-haves as well as daily specials Thursday through Saturday.
2M Smokehouse
2731 S. W.W. White Rd., (210) 885-9352, 2msmokehouse.com
2M Smokehouse cooks out of their own love of barbecue and the proof is on the plate. Seasoned and smoked to perfection, their menu offers all the barbecue must-haves as well as daily specials Thursday through Saturday.
Photo via Instagram / 2msmokehouse
Windmill Ice House 2769 Nacogdoches, (210) 714-0630 windmillicehousesatx.square.site Offering traditional Texan styles of barbecue, Windmill Ice House is serving their patrons an expansive and customizable array of options. From chips and queso, cole slaw or brisket intended to be finished with cornbread pudding or peach cobbler, this north east side shack slings meals from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Wednesday through the weekend. They also often feature live music.
Windmill Ice House
2769 Nacogdoches, (210) 714-0630 windmillicehousesatx.square.site
Offering traditional Texan styles of barbecue, Windmill Ice House is serving their patrons an expansive and customizable array of options. From chips and queso, cole slaw or brisket intended to be finished with cornbread pudding or peach cobbler, this north east side shack slings meals from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Wednesday through the weekend. They also often feature live music.
Photo via Instagram / windmill_ice_house
Pinkerton's Barbecue 107 W Houston St., pinkertonsbarbecue.com This Houston-based eatery, named one of Texas Monthly's 50 best in 2021, has a menu to fulfill all barbecue lovers' cravings. The restaurant is nestled in the heart of downtown near Legacy Park.
Pinkerton's Barbecue
107 W Houston St., pinkertonsbarbecue.com
This Houston-based eatery, named one of Texas Monthly’s 50 best in 2021, has a menu to fulfill all barbecue lovers' cravings. The restaurant is nestled in the heart of downtown near Legacy Park.
Photo via Instagram / xavierm45
Rusty Bucket Jawsmacking BBQ 600 Cupples Rd., (210) 433-6663, rustybucketbbq.com They don't call it "jawsmacking" for nothing, though you may have to unhinge your jaw to get a bite of their Lone Ranger triple meat sandwich. CGuests can expect classic barbecue flavors served in portions that might promise some leftovers from this Cupples Road spot.
Rusty Bucket Jawsmacking BBQ
600 Cupples Rd., (210) 433-6663, rustybucketbbq.com
They don’t call it "jawsmacking" for nothing, though you may have to unhinge your jaw to get a bite of their Lone Ranger triple meat sandwich. CGuests can expect classic barbecue flavors served in portions that might promise some leftovers from this Cupples Road spot.
Photo via Instagram / eagle_quattlebaum
Two Bros BBQ Market 12656 West Ave., (210) 496-0222, twobrosbbqmarket.com The cooking may be done in the pits but the flavor is anything but. If the award-winning brisket doesn't blow your mind, the Cherry Glazed Baby Back Ribs will make you a believer in Two Bros BBQ Market's low and slow cooking process.
Two Bros BBQ Market
12656 West Ave., (210) 496-0222, twobrosbbqmarket.com
The cooking may be done in the pits but the flavor is anything but. If the award-winning brisket doesn’t blow your mind, the Cherry Glazed Baby Back Ribs will make you a believer in Two Bros BBQ Market’s low and slow cooking process.
Photo via Instagram / twobrosbbqmarket
225° Urban Smoke 1015 Rittiman Rd #113, (210) 444-9956, 225urbansmoketx.com Serving up smoked meats, Cajun treats and southern favorites, 225° Urban Smoke offers more than just barbecue. They're a chef-driven one stop flavor shop and the pride in their craft comes through in each bite. Don't forget the NOLA-style beignets for dessert!
225° Urban Smoke
1015 Rittiman Rd #113, (210) 444-9956, 225urbansmoketx.com
Serving up smoked meats, Cajun treats and southern favorites, 225° Urban Smoke offers more than just barbecue. They’re a chef-driven one stop flavor shop and the pride in their craft comes through in each bite. Don’t forget the NOLA-style beignets for dessert!
Photo via Instagram / cleanfixwindows
South BBQ & Kitchen 2011 Mission Rd., (210) 437-0070, southbbqtogo.com Bringing the "BBQ for the 'tone" since 2011, South BBQ & Kitchen has been doing it in-house daily for a decade. They serve a prime angus brisket that tastes as good as it sounds.
South BBQ & Kitchen
2011 Mission Rd., (210) 437-0070, southbbqtogo.com
Bringing the “BBQ for the ‘tone” since 2011, South BBQ & Kitchen has been doing it in-house daily for a decade. They serve a prime angus brisket that tastes as good as it sounds.
Photo via Instagram / southbbq

