January 06, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

San Antonio’s Best Quality Daughter named to USA Today's best new restaurants list 

  • San Antonio’s Best Quality Daughter opened late last November.
San Antonio's Best Quality Daughter is the only Texas dining spot to land on USA Today's list of the 10 best new restaurants in the United States.

The innovative Asian-American eatery opened its doors in November 2020, serving unexpected bites such as crab boudin and Oaxaca cheese egg rolls in a fun, colorful atmosphere. It's helmed by local chefs Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin and Quealy Watson, the team behind Tenko Ramen.



Best Quality Daughter ranked ninth on USA Today's list, ahead of Kan-Kan Cinema and Brasserie in Indianapolis. San Francisco's Empress by Boon topped the eclectic restaurant roundup.

A panel of experts partnered with USA Today editors to select a list of nominees. The 10 winners were determined by popular vote.

Best Quality Daughter is located at 602 Avenue A in the Pearl shopping complex's historic Mueller House. It serves both lunch and dinner.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

