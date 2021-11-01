Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 01, 2021

San Antonio's newly reopened Mama’s Cafe will start serving breakfast Nov. 3 

click image Mama’s Cafe will begin serving breakfast Nov. 3. - INSTAGRAM / MAMASCAFESA
  • Instagram / mamascafesa
  • Mama’s Cafe will begin serving breakfast Nov. 3.
Homestyle eatery Mama’s Cafe has made a name for itself with comforting eats since its reopening in May, and on Nov. 3 the local spot will expand its offerings to include the most important meal of the day.

“We are pleased to continue expanding our hours at Mama's Cafe,” the eatery announced Sunday via social media. “Beginning on Wednesday, November 3, we will start serving breakfast at 8am, Wednesday - Sunday.”



Breakfast items include a breaded and fried pork cutlet served with yeast-risen waffles and a plate dubbed One Helluva Mess — hash browns, two over easy eggs, sausage gravy, Texas toast and the diner’s choice of protein from bacon, ham or sausage.

Currently, Mama’s is open for brunch Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The northeast side eatery is also open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday from 4-9 p.m.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

