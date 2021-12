San Antonio’s Snooze A.M. Eatery locations kick off benefit for Children’s Bereavement Center 

click image Instagram / snoozeameatery

San Antonio locations of Snooze A.M. Eatery will on Dec. 11 donate 10% of sales to the Children’s Bereavement Center of South Texas.

On Saturday, San Antonio locations of Snooze A.M. Eatery will donate 10% of sales to the Children’s Bereavement Center of South Texas to support the organization’s holiday shop.Through the center's shop, children whose parents have died are able to select a gift for their caretaker.The Bereavement Center was established in 1997 to help children and families grieving the death of a loved one. The holidays can be a difficult time for anyone mourning a loss, but can be especially hard for children, according to the organization.If the stars don’t align for a Saturday visit one of Snooze A.M.'s three SA locations, brunch aficionados can instead donate a new stuffed bear to the chain's Teddy Bear Drive, which also benefits the nonprofit. Guests who bring in a new stuffed friend during the month of December will receive a free order of pancakes.