San Antonio's Three Star Bar launches Sunday bloody mary bar with Thai and Korean flavors 

Sometimes, like during a raging hangover, a plain old bloody mary just won't suffice. San Antonio's new-ish Three Star Bar has made plans for just such occasions.Over the weekend, the Pearl-area drinkery launched a Sunday bloody mary bar with an array of interesting liquid bases, including a red curry-based concoction and kimchi-spiked tomato juice.Its toppings also include house-pickled items, hot sauces and fiery Thai balls. For those unfamiliar, Three Star's Thai balls are meatballs loaded with flavorings from that South Asian country's often-incendiary cuisine.The Thai influence likely stems from Three Star owner Jeret Peña's in-laws, Dara and Kusol Maknual, creators of Yai’s Mobile Kitchen. The mobile noodle purveyor posted up at Peña's Still Golden Social House before the bar was demolished in 2019 to make way for Jefferson Bank's Headquarters.The family now slings curries and Thai fried chicken at Hello Paradise, another Peña property.Three Star's hangover-busting bloody marys will be available for $10 each, all day Sunday. Located at 521 E. Grayson St., the bar is open 3 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday through Friday and noon-2 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.