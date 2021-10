Seattle-based Asian chain Teriyaki Madness to make San Antonio debut in 2022 

click image Instagram / teriyaki.madness

Texas continues to be a hotbed for national chain restaurant expansion.The latest news centers around fast-casual Asian chain Teriyaki Madness and its plans to expand to San Antonio in 2022.The Seattle-based fast food franchise follows a Chipotle-esque system, featuring made-to-order teriyaki bowls and apps such as egg rolls, pot stickers and edamame.The SA locations are set to be operated by San Antonio resident Daniel Gifford, former personal security guard-turned-catering-manager, according to a release. Gifford became a fan of Teriyaki Madness’ concept while residing in Las Vegas, and was inspired to bring the brand to SA when he realized there were no locations in the area.Gifford plans to open three Teriyaki Madness locations within three years. Addresses and concrete opening schedules were not disclosed in the announcement.Teriyaki Madness was founded in 2003. Since its inception, the brand has opened over 100 locations and plans to open another 45 to 50 shops throughout North America.