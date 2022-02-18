Smoking State Trooper, Delorean Motor Co.: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week 

click to enlarge
YouTube capture / David Sloane
A North Texas defense attorney shared this video footage after representing drivers stopped by the same trooper.
Automobiles seemed to be a major theme when it came to the Current
's most-read stories of the week.
First, lots of readers checked out a story about a highway patrolman who was caught on his own dashcam appearing to take a hit off a confiscated marijuana vape pen. Then, plenty more clicked on news about the rejuvenated DeLorean Motor Co. saying it plans to relocate to SA so it can crank out electric cars.
Apparently proving things come in threes, we also got a lot of traffic (see what we did there?) from a story about VIA Metropolitan Transit passing a milestone for gaining federal funding for its proposed high-speed route.
If none of those stories honk your horn, peruse the whole list of our 10 most read stories below for something that's more your speed.
10. Denton is latest Texas city where advocates want to put cannabis decriminalization on ballot
9. San Antonio ranked among the U.S. cities with the most annoying neighbors
8. Willie Nelson cancels two upcoming San Antonio shows due to COVID-19 concerns
7. VIA's proposed route linking downtown San Antonio to airport one step closer to federal funding
6. While Texas slow-steps medical cannabis, nearby Oklahoma sees economic boom from legalizing
5. San Antonio’s endless incentives for Microsoft help explain our lagging economic development
4. Comedian Kevin Hart will perform in San Antonio on his first tour in more than 4 years
3. DeLorean Motor Co. says it will locate headquarters in San Antonio, produce electric cars here
2. Volunteers search 27-mile greenbelt for signs of missing San Antonio girl Lina Khil
1. Video shared by defense lawyer shows Texas DPS trooper allegedly taking hit of confiscated pot
