Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 18, 2022 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

Smoking State Trooper, Delorean Motor Co.: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week 

By
click to enlarge A North Texas defense attorney shared this video footage after representing drivers stopped by the same trooper. - YOUTUBE CAPTURE / DAVID SLOANE
  • YouTube capture / David Sloane
  • A North Texas defense attorney shared this video footage after representing drivers stopped by the same trooper.
Automobiles seemed to be a major theme when it came to the Current's most-read stories of the week.

First, lots of readers checked out a story about a highway patrolman who was caught on his own dashcam appearing to take a hit off a confiscated marijuana vape pen. Then, plenty more clicked on news about the rejuvenated DeLorean Motor Co. saying it plans to relocate to SA so it can crank out electric cars.



Apparently proving things come in threes, we also got a lot of traffic (see what we did there?) from a story about VIA Metropolitan Transit passing a milestone for gaining federal funding for its proposed high-speed route.

If none of those stories honk your horn, peruse the whole list of our 10 most read stories below for something that's more your speed.

10. Denton is latest Texas city where advocates want to put cannabis decriminalization on ballot

9. San Antonio ranked among the U.S. cities with the most annoying neighbors

8. Willie Nelson cancels two upcoming San Antonio shows due to COVID-19 concerns

7. VIA's proposed route linking downtown San Antonio to airport one step closer to federal funding

6. While Texas slow-steps medical cannabis, nearby Oklahoma sees economic boom from legalizing

5. San Antonio’s endless incentives for Microsoft help explain our lagging economic development

4. Comedian Kevin Hart will perform in San Antonio on his first tour in more than 4 years

3. DeLorean Motor Co. says it will locate headquarters in San Antonio, produce electric cars here

2. Volunteers search 27-mile greenbelt for signs of missing San Antonio girl Lina Khil

1. Video shared by defense lawyer shows Texas DPS trooper allegedly taking hit of confiscated pot

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio ranked among the U.S. cities with the most annoying neighbors Read More

  2. San Antonio’s endless incentives for Microsoft help explain our lagging economic development Read More

  3. Members of San Antonio City Council file proposal to help diabetics afford rising insulin costs Read More

  4. Partisan tactic by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s campaign delays thousands of requests for mail-in ballots from Texas voters Read More

  5. Austin will pay $8 million settlement to San Antonio man critically injured by police at 2020 protest Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 9, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation