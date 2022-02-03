Some 30,000 in San Antonio without power as winter storm batters city 

Officials with municipal utility CPS Energy said crews are out in full force trying to keep the lights on. Despite those efforts, more than 32,000 customers were without power at press time. The outages are primarily in the northern half of the city, hardest hit by sleet and freezing rain.
Austin Energy has 472 customers without power.
CPS Energy in San Antonio has 30K without power. @TPRNews pic.twitter.com/TvBe0nfI6u
The San Antonio outages aren't the result another collapse of the state's power grid, which according to state officials, is operating under "normal conditions" and has 9,000 megawatts in reserve power. Instead, the failures are the result of 35 mile-per-hour winds and ice accumulating on power lines, CPS interim CEO Rudy Garza said during a morning briefing.
Freezing rain and sleet are expected in the northern half of the city until 5 p.m. Thursday, and temperatures are anticipated to remain below freezing through Friday morning. That makes it possible the Alamo City will be in for more power disruptions.
Temperatures should break above freezing mid-morning on Friday, reaching a high of 38 degrees before plunging into the low 20s Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Those who lose power can take shelter in several warming centers located across the city, which will remain open until noon Sunday.
Local officials recommend caution for those who hit the road. Persistent precipitation and icy conditions have forced the closure of several major freeways and interchanges. Major road closures include the U.S. Highway 281 and Loop 1604 flyover as well as the Interstate 35-Seguin Road, Loop 1604-Lockhill-Selma and Interstate 10-West I-35 interchanges. A complete updated list of local road closures is available at drivetexas.org.
The city encourages residents to leave their taps dripping to prevent their pipes from freezing and to check on elderly or vulnerable neighbors. Although the damage caused by this winter storm so far appears manageable, it isn't over yet.Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
