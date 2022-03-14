Texas' Blue Bell Ice Cream releases Peachy Peach flavor to retail stores for the first time 

click image Instagram / bluebellicecream

Blue Bell Ice Cream’s Peachy Peach is now available in stores, but for a limited time.

Summer in the Lone Star State is synonymous with sweet, juicy fresh fruit, and Blue Bell Ice Cream’s retail release of its Peachy Peach flavor suggests the Texas-based food company understands its assignment.A summertime favorite since being introduced in ice cream parlors a decade ago, the redundantly-named flavor features dreamy peach ice cream studded with chunks of the sweet stone fruit. The big difference this year is that folks can now purchase the treat at grocery stores so they can enjoy it at home.“Avid Blue Bell fans may recognize Peachy Peach from their local ice cream parlor,” Blue Bell general sales manager Carl Breed said in a release. “... We want to share this delicious flavor with even more people. It is a great addition to our in-store lineup.”Peachy Peach is available in half-gallon and pint-sizes for a limited time.