Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 22, 2022 News » Texas News

Email
Print
Share

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott pushes child welfare agency to classify gender-affirming care as abuse 

By
Gov. Greg Abbott is now demanding that Texas child welfare officials investigate parents who obtain "abusive gender-transitioning procedures" for their kids. - INSTAGRAM / @GOVABBOTT
  • Instagram / @govabbott
  • Gov. Greg Abbott is now demanding that Texas child welfare officials investigate parents who obtain "abusive gender-transitioning procedures" for their kids.
After a legislative session targeting families of transgender children, Texas' top Republican leaders are renewing a press to have state child welfare officials treat gender-affirming health care as child abuse.

Gov. Greg Abbott sent a letter Tuesday to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services demanding that it "conduct prompt and thorough investigations" of parents or guardians who obtain "abusive gender-transitioning procedures" for their children.



The letter follows a non-binding opinion issued last Friday by Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, who classified gender-reassignment procedures and hormonal medication under the state's definition of child abuse. That opinion contradicts advice from mainstream medical and childcare organizations. 

"Against the advice from child welfare and medical groups, Paxton continues his baseless attempts to deny children and families the life-saving care they need," LGBTQ+ advocacy group Human Rights Campaign said in a statement. "These private medical decisions should be left to families and trained healthcare providers."

During the past legislative session Lone Star State Republicans seized on a variety of measures meant to punish transgender Texans, including one that would classify gender-affirming care as child abuse. The highest profile of those was a measure signed into law by Abbott that prohibits K-12 students from playing on school sports teams that align with their gender identity.

The latest push by Abbott and Paxton comes as the pair face opposition in Texas' Republican primary, a contest in which candidates often lean hard to the right to appeal to the party's base.

Abbott faces challenges from a pair of extreme-right candidates in that contest, while Paxton's rivals have targeted him over a reported FBI investigation into whistleblower claims that he took bribes and abused his office.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Texas News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Texas News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Houston couple slain in San Antonio allegedly shot by their own son Read More

  2. Metro Health to close Alamodome COVID-19 testing site as cases in San Antonio plummet Read More

  3. Lack of transparency surrounds the city of San Antonio's push to fell heritage trees at Brackenridge Park Read More

  4. Reward for info leading to missing San Antonio girl Lina Khil increased again, this time hitting $250,000 Read More

  5. Mexican ambassador to Ted Cruz: At least politicians in our country accept the outcome of elections Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 9, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation