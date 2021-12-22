Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 22, 2021

Texas Monthly’s Taco Trail listing updated to include 5 new San Antonio spots 

By
click image Milpa from chef Jesse “Kirk” Kuykendall has been added to - Texas Monthly’s annual Taco Trail. - INSTAGRAM / MILPAFOODTRUCK
  • Instagram / milpafoodtruck
  • Milpa from chef Jesse “Kirk” Kuykendall has been added to Texas Monthly’s annual Taco Trail.
Texas Monthly’s taco editor has updated the publication’s Taco Trail roundup to include five additional San Antonio havens, including a beloved local mainstay.

New to this year’s roundup are eateries Milpa from chef Jesse “Kirk” Kuykendall and Aroma, a new mobile trompo wagon from Jaime Hernandez of La Fonda de Jaime 2.0.



Other local taco joints added to the magazine’s evolving “Tacopedia” include El Pastor Es Mi Señor and Casa Tarasca Carnitas Estilo Michoacán — located in Northwest and West San Antonio, respectively — and 40-year south-of-dowtown staple Maria's Cafe.

“The River City is the cradle of Tex-Mex, and its tacos reflect that fact,” Texas Monthly Taco Editor José R. Ralat wrote in his guide, originally posted in November of 2020. “This Tex-Mex wonderland of a city has some of the best taquerias in the state.”

Although Ralat added five new SA establishments, Jerk Shack and Tapatio Vegan Tacos fell off the list.

