Texas Pot Possession Cases Have Dropped Since Lawmakers Legalized Hemp

In the six months since Texas legalized hemp and threw district attorneys an unintended curveball in marijuana cases, the number of low-level pot prosecutions has dropped by more than half, the Texas Tribune reports.
Passage of the hemp law made it harder for municipalities to prosecute marijuana cases because authorities now must conduct lab tests to tell the difference between the legal herb and weed, which Texas still hasn't legalized.
In September, Bexar County approved a $100,000 crime lab upgrade so it can confirm busts have actually yielded pot instead of hemp. But Bexar's testing focus will be on felony amounts of weed, not possession cases under four ounces.
