The 16 Texans who voted against ratifying 2020 election won't say if they now accept the results 

Insurrectionists tangle with police during the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
On the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection — a bid to stop Congress from ratifying Joe Biden's legitimate presidential victory — the Texas Tribune asked the 16 Texas Republicans who voted against certifying the election whether they accept its outcome.
None of those lawmakers — who include U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert — responded to the inquiry, the news site reports
. A 17th Texas Republican, U.S. Rep. Ron White, died of COVID-19
weeks after the vote.
Pro-Trump Republicans have repeatedly downplayed the insurrection, which left five people dead, injured 140 law enforcement personnel and did more than $1.5 million in damage to the U.S. Capitol. They have also attempted to thwart congressional attempts to investigate the incident.
Some, including Gohmert
, have repeatedly debunked lies that left-wing groups actually perpetrated the attack.
Prior to the deadly siege of the Capitol by a mob of then-President Donald Trump's supporters, Cruz was among the highest-profile political figures helping spread Trump's lies
that the 2020 election was rigged. He's since faced backlash
from Trump allies for calling the insurrection a "violent terrorist attack."
Gohmert, who represents the East Texas town of Tyler, was among a group of GOP lawmakers whose offices held multiple meetings with organizers of the pro-Trump rally that preceded the riot, according to a Rolling Stone investigation from last fall
.
Here's a list of all 17 Texans in Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 election results:
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz
U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington
U.S. Rep. Brian Babin
U.S. Rep. Michael C. Burgess
U.S. Rep. John R. Carter
U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud
U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon
U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert
U.S. Rep. Lance Gooden
U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson
U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls
U.S. Rep. August Pfluger
U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions
U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne
U.S. Rep. Randy Weber
U.S. Rep. Roger Williams
U.S. Rep. Ron Wright
