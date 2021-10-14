Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 14, 2021 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

The driver who killed San Antonio cyclist Tito Bradshaw receives 20 days in jail plus probation 

By
click to enlarge Local cyclist Tito Bradshaw was killed April 1, 2019. - COURTESY PHOTO / BOTTOM BRACKET SOCIAL CLUB
  • Courtesy Photo / Bottom Bracket Social Club
  • Local cyclist Tito Bradshaw was killed April 1, 2019.
The woman charged with intoxication manslaughter for striking and killing beloved San Antonio bicyclist Tito Bradshaw received a plea deal Wednesday that includes just 20 days in jail, KSAT reports.

As part of that deal, Bexar County District Judge Laura Parker also sentenced Linda Collier Mason to 100 days on house arrest and 10 years on probation.



Mason, 70, was charged with intoxication manslaughter for Bradshaw's April 1, 2019 death, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Her vehicle struck the cyclist on a downtown street around 12:30 a.m.

Bradshaw’s family told KSAT they're not satisfied with the deal, saying District Attorney Joe Gonzales should have taken the case to trial. 

“I don’t think justice was served for us because we didn’t get the type of punishment we thought we were going to get,” the 35-year-old cyclist's father, Harry Bradshaw, told the station. “They didn’t think it was a winnable case with a woman of her age with a trial jury, but I think it was wrong.”

Mason apologized for causing the death of Bradshaw, a revered advocate for the local cycling community. She's been out on bond since the incident.

Defense attorney Patrick Hancock told KSAT both sides moved forward with a plea deal because no expert could testify whether Mason or Bradshaw bore responsibility for the collision. The cyclist also had alcohol in his system at the time of the incident, Hancock told the Express-News earlier this year

In a written statement supplied to KSAT, Gonzales said his office had to weigh whether it could win a case against Mason.

“While proceeding to trial was an option, there is no guarantee of a conviction or prison sentence," Gonzales said. After a thorough evaluation of the facts, evidence and unusual circumstances involved in this case, we determined the best course of action was to have this defendant accept responsibility for Mr. Bradshaw’s death in exchange for the maximum term of community supervision."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. TikTok video of man calling Texas Gov. Greg Abbott a 'douchebag' to his face goes viral Read More

  2. San Antonio State Rep. Lyle Larson, increasingly at odds with the GOP, won't seek reelection Read More

  3. Study: new bills in the Texas Lege could cost taxpayers millions to pay for partisan election probes Read More

  4. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bans vaccine mandates by private employers Read More

  5. Analysis: Intentional loopholes in Texas abortion law draw a judge’s rebuke Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 6, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation