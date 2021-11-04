Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 04, 2021 Music » Concert Announcements

Email
Print
Share

Trans-Siberian Orchestra's slashes price for San Antonio tickets to $25 — for one day only 

By
click to enlarge Trans-Siberian Orchestra sets off pyrotechnics during a performance. - BOB CAREY
  • Bob Carey
  • Trans-Siberian Orchestra sets off pyrotechnics during a performance.
Good news for folks who love guitar shredding, indoor fireworks and Christmas: metal-tinged Holiday music group Trans-Siberian Orchestra is slashing ticket prices for its upcoming San Antonio concert to $25.

The catch for this early stocking stuffer, however, is that the offer is only good through Friday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and the AT&T Center. Naturally, fees still apply, but no password is required.



TSO's Winter Tour will jingle into the AT&T Center for two shows on Friday, December 10. This year's jaunt celebrates the 25th anniversary of the band's album Christmas Eve and Other Stories.

$25-$313, Friday, Dec. 10, 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Concert Announcements »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Concert Announcements

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Live Music in San Antonio This Week: A Giant Dog, Piñata Protest, The Soul Rebels and more Read More

  2. Brooklyn post-punkers Gustaf are happy to be on the road and hitting San Antonio with Idles Read More

  3. Grammy-nominated DJ Steve Aoki will play San Antonio's new 1902 Nightclub on Nov. 24 Read More

  4. Phoebe Bridgers raising money for Texas abortion funds with cover of Bo Burnham's 'That Funny Feeling' Read More

  5. Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Big Freedia, Band of Horses, Wavves and more Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 3, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation