Veteran-founded Black Rifle Coffee Co. plans seven new San Antonio locations 

Black Rifle Coffee is planning a major expansion in San Antonio.
In an investor presentation, veteran-founded Black Rifle Coffee Co. shared plans for a rapid Texas and Midwest expansion that will include seven new Alamo City shops, the Express-News reports
.
Black Rifle, which maintains corporate offices in both in San Antonio and Salt Lake City, has its sights on a national expansion funded by a recently announced $225 million public stock offering, the daily reports.
In addition to the new Alamo City coffee shops, the planned rollout will include nine stores in Houston and 13 in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to the Express-News
.
In the presentation to investors obtained by the daily, Black Rifle said market research shows its largest growth opportunities are in Texas and the Midwest.
The company's branding has largely played up its military ties to appeal to veterans, service members, first responders and gun enthusiasts. However, it's also faced marketing black eyes as far-right-extremists embraced the brand
.
According to its investor presentation, two Black Rifle locations are under construction in the San Antonio area and three more are under negotiation, the Express-News
reports. The company is also planning stores in Converse and New Braunfels.
Black Rifle already operates a two San Antonio-area locations, one on Bitters Road
and another in Boerne.
