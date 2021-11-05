Where to find San Antonio's coolest murals and outdoor public art 

You don't have to go to a museum to get your fill of art in San Antonio. The city is rich in public art.
If you're looking to show visiting friends and family what the Alamo City has to offer, or just need a good excuse to get out of the house for a breath of fresh air, these local murals and public artworks are all worth a visit.
La Antorcha de la Amistad (The Torch of Friendship) 351 Losoya Street Artist: Sebastian
Certainly the most iconic piece of art San Antonio has to offer, La Antorcha de la Amistad (The Torch of Friendship) was commissioned as a gift, a token of goodwill between the Mexican government and the City of San Antonio.
Instagram / thesanantonioriverwalk
Canopy Fulton Railroad Underpass, 729 Fulton Ave. Artist: Joey Fauerso
Playfully rendered in a palette of cool blues and greens, San Antonio artist and educator Joey Fauerso’s Canopy mural brings a sense of serenity to a railroad underpass in Alta Vista.
Photo by Bryan Rindfuss
Árbol de la Vida: Memorias y Voces de la Tierra (Tree of LIfe: Memories and Voice of the Land) 10040 Espada Rd. Artist: Margarita Cabrera
For this piece located near Mission San Francisco de la Espada, Margarita Cabrera collaborated with community members to create 700 clay sculptures that adorn a steel tree-like structure.
Photo via Instagram / kimbakoda
La Veladora of Our Lady of Guadalupe 1315 Guadalupe St. Artist: Jesse Trevino
This spectacular mural features a 3D votive candle (veladora) with an eternal flame facing Guadalupe Street. Intended to serve as a beacon for the neighborhood, this mixed media mural is truly magnificent.
Photo via Instagram / _michaelsaiz
Open Hand, Open Mind, Open Heart 1101 Iowa Street Artist: Douglas Kornfelt
Inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s message of nonviolence, this 32-foot tall sculpture in Sullivan Park faces San Antonio's downtown skyline.
Instagram / j_dehoyos
And yet, we bloom Corner of E. Houston and Navarro streets Artist: Kat Cadena
This work by artist Kat Cadena was voted Best Mural in the Current's 2020 Best of San Antonio Issue.
Photo via Instagram / kat.cadena
Dream Song Tower I-35 Access Road at S. Zarzamora St. Artist: Cruz Ortiz
Cruz Ortiz's dramatic sculpture recalls a strange hybrid of a radio tower, a rocket ship and a tepee tricked out with his graphic signatures and visual nods to Selena (the words “Siempre Dreaming of You”) and the urban legends of the Donkey Lady and the chicken-footed Dancing Devil.
Photo by Bryan Rindfuss
Windows to Our Heritage Hwy. 90 Underpasses at S. Presa St., Roosevelt Ave., Mission Road and Steves Ave. Artists: David Blancas and Oscar Alvarado
Painter David Blancas and sculptor Oscar Alvarado's Windows to Our Heritage successfully breathes life and color into otherwise nondescript underpasses, and also wins with its thoughtful mixture of icons and locales both the essential and unexpected — from Mission Espada and Hot Wells Hotel to Sunshine Amusement Park and the Ghost Tracks.
Photo by Bryan Rindfuss
Alas de México (Wings of Mexico) Hemisfair, 434 S. Alamo St. Artist: Jorge Marín
While we’re not sure how effectively Jorge Marín's sculpture will inspire visitors to “pause and reflect on the relationship between San Antonio and Mexico,” we’ve seen its selfie strengths successfully at play, with tourists patiently waiting to climb atop its pedestal and pose as a gold-winged angel beneath the Tower of the Americas.
Photo by Bryan Rindfuss
Aguas Onduladas (Rippling Waters) Elmendorf Lake Park, 3702 W. Commerce St. Artist: RDG Dahlquist Art Studio
Designed by Iowa-based RDG Dahlquist Art Studio in response to the “natural beauty” of nearby Elmendorf Lake, the project takes shape in three ripping waves cut from stainless steel.
Photo by Bryan Rindfuss
Spirit of the Phoenix Fire Station 18, 1318 S. WW White Road Artist: Cathy Cunningham-Little
Ever-inventive local artist Cathy Cunningham-Little’s Spirit of the Phoenix is optimized for nighttime viewing in a fairly unusual spot.
Photo by Bryan Rindfuss
Touch Herweck's Art Supply, 300 Broadway Artist: Suzy González
You can draw inspiration from Suzy González's vibrant mural Touch then get supplies at Herweck's to make art of your own.
Photo via Instagram / soozgonzalez
Najo Jām (Our Home) Comanche Lookout Park, 15551 Nacogdoches Rd. Artists: Carlos Cortés and Doroteo Garza
The peak at Comanche Lookout Park has always been known for its stunning views, and was made even more beautiful with the installation Najo Jām in early 2021. Its title means “Our Home” in the Coahuiltecan language Pajalate.
Photo courtesy of the City of San Antonio
San Pedro Creek Culture Park 715 Camaron St. Artists: Various Artists
San Pedro Creek Culture Park boasts an abundance of public art created by a solid array of local artists, some long-established, others still on the rise.
Photo by Bryan Rindfuss
The Last Parade Kress Building, 311-315 E. Houston St. Artist: Rudy Herrera
Rudy Herrerra's massive mural The Last Parade adorns one side of the Kress Building downtown.
Photo via Instagram / rmhworks
Whispers West River Bank, North of Mission Road Artist: Arne Quinze
Whispers was imagined as a portal between Mission San Juan and the River, placed along the walking path and created with colors that reference local wildflowers.
Instagram / nothingbutroomblog
Secrets of the Wild Woman 6th Street and Avenue B Artist: Angela Fox
Based on a previous painting commemorating the passing of her beloved cat (title: Kevin in Heaven), Angela Fox’s Secrets of the Wild Woman conjures a surrealist dream sequence starring a female figure, a flying orange feline, a scorpion and snakes.
Photo by Bryan Rindfuss
La Puerta de Igualdad (Doors of Equality) 700 San Pedro Ave. Artist: Sebastian
Mexican artist Sebastian's La Puerta de Igualdad, a 33-foot-tall gateway installed at the San Pedro roundabout a block north of the San Antonio Central Library, emblematizes the ongoing struggle for justice via a pair of tightly wound cobalt blue pillars.
Photo via Google Maps
Innature and Lightbox Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge at Phil Hardberger Park, 13203 Blanco Rd. Artists: Ashley Mireles (Innature) and Cade Bradshaw (Lightbox)
Located on the Land Bridge crossing over Wurzbach Parkway in Phil Hardberger Park, Ashley Mireles' Innature and Cade Bradshaw's Lightbox serve as wildlife viewing blinds for park visitors to take a break from their hikes and experience a glimpse of Texas plants and wildlife.
Photo by Emily Schmalstieg
Grotto 1277 Camden St. Artist: Carlos Cortés
Located at a bend in the San Antonio River between the Camden and Newell Street Bridges, this three-story sculpture is one of the most popular public art projects on the River Walk's Museum Reach.
Instagram / match_mlone
7 Rabbits Freight Gallery, 1913 S. Flores St. Artist: Ernesto Ibañez
Ernesto Ibañez adorned the side of Freight Gallery with a mural depicting seven rabbits in his iconic art style.
Photo via Instagram / ernestoibanezz
Nessie Tom Slick Park, 7400 TX-151 Artist: Elizabeth Carrington
You don't have to go all the way to Scotland to glimpse the Loch Ness Monster, because Nessie is also in residence at Tom Slick Park. Artist Elizabeth Carrington took inspiration from the park's namesake for the sculpture — Tom Slick was known for his passion for cryptozoology.
Instagram / schraderfotowerks
Chris Park 111 Camp St. Artist: Teresita Fernández
Located near Ruby City, Chris Park features "visual experiences" conceived by artist Teresita Fernández.
Photo via Instagram / rubycity
The Beacon 1700 Blanco Road Artist: Angel Rodriguez-Diaz
This 28 ft. tall aluminum sculpture lights up at night similar to a luminaria, serving as a beacon at the intersection of Blanco Road and Fulton Street in the Beacon Hill neighborhood.
Photo via Google Maps
Illuminados Hays Street Bridge, 803 N. Cherry St. Artist: Los Dos
This mural by married El Paso duo "Los Dos," Ramon and Christian Cardenas, is tucked beneath the Hays Street Bridge.
Instagram / seeninsananto
PLAY Yanaguana Garden at Hemisfair, 434 S. Alamo St. Artists: Various Artists
The PLAY series at Hemisfair's Yanaguana Garden adds an artistic touch to the popular playground. Of particular note are Stuart Allen's Reflect, Oscar Alvarado's Yanaguana Triad, Jennifer Khoshbin's Sideshow and Karen Mahaffy's PLAYhouse.
Photo via Instagram / hemisfair
F.I.S.H 200 West Jones Ave. Artist: Donald Lipski
These models of long-eared sunfish hang under an overpass on the River Walk's Museum Reach near the San Antonio Museum of Art.
Photo via Instagram / marshallmobes
Puente de Rippling Waters (Bridge of Rippling Waters) 528-552 Brooklyn Ave Artist: Rolando Briseño
This steel sculpture adorns the Brooklyn Avenue Bridge downtown and is highlighted with vibrant aqua metal sheets to evoke the feeling of water rippling.
Photo via Google Maps
Spineway 1401 Cincinnati Avenue Artist: Marc Fornes, 2015
French-born, New York-based artist Marc Fornes created Spineway as his first outdoor public art installation in the United States. The illuminated sculpture is 20 feet tall and roughly 70 feet wide.
Photo via Google Maps
Life Cycle of the Gulf Coast Toad 987 E. Mulberry Ave. Artist: Diana Kersey
Inlaid in the guard rails of this bridge on Mulberry Road at Brackenridge Park are 24 ceramic panels depicting the life cycle of the gulf coast toad, a Texas native species commonly seen in the park. Artist Diana Kersey also made the ceramic artwork adorning the Millrace Bridge in Brackenridge.
Photo via Google Maps
Midden Mound Wickiups Pearsall Park, 4838 Old Pearsall Road Artist: Buster Simpson
Serving up Mad Max realness from their respective landing pads on hilltops in a former dump, Seattle-based artist Buster Simpson’s bizarre Midden Mound Wikiups easily take the cake in the category of landscape transformation.
Photo by Bryan Rindfuss
Love Is Never Lost West End Park, 1226 NW 18th St. Artist: Legge Lewis Legge
Austin-based outfit Legge Lewis Legge drew inspiration from nearby Washington Irving Middle School’s namesake, cutting the writer’s famed phrase “Love Is Never Lost” into orange tabs that pop amid a scattered grid of blues and greens.
Photo by Bryan Rindfuss
