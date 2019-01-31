Archdiocese of San Antonio Report Names Nearly 60 Priests Accused of Sexual Assault Since 1940s

click to enlarge
Facebook / CTSA Catholic Television of San Antonio
Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller of San Antonio today released a report
naming clergy with credible allegations of sexual abuse, something the Catholic church has historically been reluctant to acknowledge.
In an effort to address the accused crimes of dozens of clergy tied to San Antonio, García-Siller said it is "truly right and just" to name priests with allegations against them.
The report is categorized by decade in which the abuse allegedly occurred, with the priests' names listed alphabetically. Each priest's name includes an overview of his ties to San Antonio, the parishes in which he served and details of the abuse, such as the year and generic information about the victims.
In total, the document names 56 accused priests, with the instances of alleged abuse as recent as the 2000s and as far back as the 1940s. While most priests had one or two allegations against them, one had 16.
The release of the information comes with mixed feedback. Some survivors consider the public naming justice being served, while some said the report could trigger past victims. A small portion of accused priests served jail time, according to the report.
García-Siller's statement came as representatives from 15 other Texas archdioceses also addressed alleged abuse by clergy. In the fall, Texas bishops vowed to release information on "credibly accused" priest accused of sexually abusing minors.
