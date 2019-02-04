Latino Voters Sue Texas' Governor, Attorney General and Secretary of State Over Recent Purge

click to enlarge
Texas Attorney General's Office
Texas AG Ken Paxton is one of the state officials named in a new lawsuit over a controversial voter purge.
Here's something that should come as little surprise, given Texas' history of ginning up claims of voter fraud
A group of Latino voters has sued
some of Texas' top Republican officials, arguing that the state's recently announced — and self-admittedly flawed
— voter purge infringes on the civil rights of people not born in the United States.
The suit, filed Friday night in federal court in Corpus Christi, asks the court to stop the purge and names Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, Secretary of State David Whitley and Attorney General Ken Paxton as defendants.
Last week, Whitley's office said that 95,000 registered voters had provided documentation to the Department of Public Safety indicating they were non-citizens and questioned whether those individuals belonged on voter rolls.
Quickly, both Paxton and Abbott publicly announced Whitley's numbers suggest widespread voter fraud. And President Donald Trump erroneously tweeted
that 58,000 non-citizens voted in Texas and that the numbers "are just the tip of the iceberg."
Civil rights groups have pointed out that people on Whitley's list could have become naturalized citizens after obtaining driver's licenses or other ID from DPS. Some 349,000 Texans were naturalized in the last six years, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
However, Abbott has defended the purge
, arguing it's "what you would categorize as a process."
Earlier in the week, lawyers for the League of United Latin American Citizens filed a separate suit against Texas officials in federal court in San Antonio. That suit argues the state violated the Voting Rights Act, which bars voter intimidation.
