San Antonio Judge Clears the Way for Lawsuit Against Academy Sports over Sutherland Springs Shooting

Police and emergency crews work the scene of the 2017 Sutherland Springs mass shooting.
A judge has ruled that victims of the Sutherland Springs mass shooting can proceed with a lawsuit against the sporting goods chain where the gunman bought his weapon and ammo, the Associated Press reports
District Judge Karen Pozza in San Antonio issued the ruling today, allowing a suit to proceed against the Academy Sport & Outdoors chain, potentially reaching a jury trial. Experts have said the ruling could have implications for other mass shooting cases.
Sutherland Springs families argued the retailer bears some responsibility for shooter Devin Kelley's actions because it sold him a high capacity magazine, which is illegal in Colorado, his state of residence at the time. Katy-based Academy, however, argued that the case should be thrown out.
Families of some of Kelley's victims have also sued the U.S. Air Force for failing to enter his criminal history to a federal database. Kelley was discharged from the service in 2014 for bad conduct.
Kelley entered a church in Sutherland Springs, southeast of San Antonio, during a November 2017 Sunday service, slaying 26 people, including more than a dozen children.
