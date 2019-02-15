Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 15, 2019

Ending the Wild Ride: Council Approves Tougher Rules for Dockless Scooters in San Antonio

Posted By on Fri, Feb 15, 2019 at 9:27 AM

click to enlarge A pair of dockless scooters sit on a sidewalk along North St. Mary's Street. - SANFORD NOWLIN
  • Sanford Nowlin
  • A pair of dockless scooters sit on a sidewalk along North St. Mary's Street.
As largely expected, city council has tightened the rules for dockless scooters, which currently operate on San Antonio streets under a six-month pilot program.

The rules approved Thursday prohibit scooter companies from allowing their rentals to be used between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. and encourages users to park them in designated zones — as opposed to strewn all over the sidewalks.

Additionally, the city will gain the right to remove or impound scooters that block rights of way. However, city personnel have already been removing some scooters and returning them to rental companies if they pose nuisance of safety threat.

Council voted 10-1 to approve the new rules, proposed in January by the city's Transportation Committee. They take effect within five days.



In October, city council approved its pilot program to rein in until-then unregulated services offered by Bird, Lime and others rental companies.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. City Strikes a Deal to Take Down a Quarter of Billboard Signs in San Antonio But Needs Citizen Input Read More

  2. American Airlines Now Offering Nonstop Flight From San Antonio to New York City Read More

  3. San Antonio River Foundation Hosting Tree Giveaway This Month Read More

  4. Beto Making the Rounds to Test the Waters for a Run Against Sen. John Cornyn Read More

  5. Kenneth Garrett, Owner of the Bonham Exchange, Has Died Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...