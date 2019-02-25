Community Bible Church Pastor Said He's 'Pissed' After Employee Admits to 'Inappropriate Behavior' with Minors

click image
-
Screenshot via Community Bible Church video statement
A local megachurch has fired an employee after he admitted to "inappropriate behavior" with several minors.
During services over the weekend, lead pastor Ed Newton at Community Bible Church told his congregation that an employee, who he did not name, had been fired for his behavior, which included "less than 10 victims" involved in the church's youth ministry program
.
The pastor also shared a video statement
in which he said the former part-time employee had allegedly communicated with the victims using social media platforms. Newton said the man confessed that he had "limited physical contact"
with at least one victim.
Newton condemned the behavior, saying it was "wrong and illegal." During a Sunday service, Newton said it was important to be transparent
about the scandal.
“I was angry and disappointed and heartbroken when I received this news. I’m still angry, disappointed and heartbroken now, but to take it a step further, I’m going to go off my notes for just a second, I’m pissed. I’m absolutely pissed. And that would be an understatement,” he said.
The pastor said he notified police when the man confessed.
Officials with the church said the man was "properly vetted" before he was hired about eight months ago and that officials performed a background check and interviewed his references.
"There was absolutely no reason to believe that this person posed a risk," Newton said
.
Newton added that an investigation is ongoing. The perpetrator is not allowed on church grounds or to attend any church events.
