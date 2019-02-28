Beto O'Rourke Won't Run for Cornyn's Senate Seat in 2020, Sources Tell Newspaper

click to enlarge
Beto O'Rourke presses the flesh during a 2018 campaign stop in San Antonio.
Beto O'Rourke still hasn't announced his plans for 2020, but it's looking less likely they include a run against Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn.
Citing people close to the former El Paso congressman, the Dallas Morning News reports
that O'Rourke won't pursue the senate seat next year. Instead, the Democratic rockstar will shortly announce he's joining the crowded field of candidates angling to take out President Trump.
"Amy and I have made a decision about how we can best serve our country," O'Rourke said in a statement provided to The Dallas Morning News. "
We are excited to share it with everyone soon."
Speculation on O'Rourke's next political move has swirled since his 2.6-point loss to incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz in November.
After raising a record war chest and commanding national media attention, many predicted O'Rourke's eye might next fall on the White House. However, earlier this month, reports arose
that he was testing the waters for a potential run against Cornyn.
Recent polls
have shown O'Rourke as a potential leader in the pursuit of a Democratic presidential nomination. But he'd be a late entry into the already crowded field, which includes fellow Texan Julián Castro.
Castro, a former San Antonio mayor, has already been making the rounds
with potential Lone Star State donors since late last year.
