Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 15, 2019

Andreen McDonald's Husband Asks for Bail Reduction from $2 Million

Posted By on Fri, Mar 15, 2019 at 12:19 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Courtesy of Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Andreen McDonald's husband, the lone suspect in the San Antonio woman's disappearance, is requesting to have his bail lowered.

Andre McDonald, who's been in jail on a charge of tampering with evidence related to his wife's March 1 disappearance, is now asking a judge to lower his bail of $2 million. A date for that hearing has not yet been set, according to KSAT.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar has said that Andreen McDonald is likely dead, and her 40-year-old husband is the "only person of interest that we are looking at."

Authorities are still searching for the woman.



Initially, the sheriff's office welcomed the public's help in its investigation. Community members formed their own search parties to help solve the case.

"Now, because we don't have specific intelligence leading us to a certain spot that's conducive to searching with volunteers, we're handling much of those land searches on our own," Salazar continued.

Salazar added that he's aware of a Facebook group dedicated to Andreen McDonald's disappearance where residents discuss organizing their own searches. He asked that anyone who discovers potential evidence contact his office at (210) 335-6070.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. 9-year-old San Antonio Girl Amazes Twitter Users After Jiu-jitsu Match Video Goes Viral Read More

  2. San Antonio Police Arrest Man They Say Intentionally Ran Over Woman He Met at Club and Took Home Read More

  3. Joaquin Castro Delivers Smackdown to Cruz and Cornyn for Supporting President's Emergency Declaration Read More

  4. SAPD Claims Officer Shot Chihuahua to Stop It From Suffering Read More

  5. Beto O'Rourke Is Officially Running For President – Here Are the Big Challenges He's Facing Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...