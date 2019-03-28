As Expected, San Antonio City Council Delays a Vote on Climate Action Plan

click to enlarge
Early this week, Mayor Ron Nirenberg hinted that city council would likely delay a vote on the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.
In a move that may help build broader support for the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, city council has delayed a vote on the measure until fall.
“Action and adaptation to a changing climate is too important not to get it right, and we are taking the time needed to craft a consensus document that achieves our climate goals, accounts for all perspectives and charts a course for the future,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said via a press release.
Nirenberg, who's championed the climate plan from its 2017 start, earlier this week issued a statement
telegraphing that council might put off the vote.
The plan, which outlines a path for San Antonio to become climate neutral by 2050, has faced criticism from business interests, which argue the details are too vague and could decimate the city's growth. Meanwhile, some environmentalists worry the proposal doesn't go far enough.
A later vote would, theoretically, allow city officials to allay those concerns and build stronger support for the plan, the result of a year's worth of meetings between stakeholder groups.
The delay would also put the May 4 municipal election well in the rearview mirror. Nirenberg and six incumbent members of council are hoping voters give them enough support to keep their jobs.
San Antonio will continue to accept public comments on the draft version of the plan until April 25, with an updated version scheduled for May 30. The public can provide feedback online at SAClimateReady.org
or by emailing sustainability@sanantonio.gov
.
