Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is Investigating San Antonio for Kicking Chick-fil-A Out of Airport

click to enlarge Texas Attorney General's Office

Texas AG Ken Paxton led the charge on the anti-ACA suit recently ruled on by a Texas District Judge.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is investigating the city of San Antonio for potential First Amendment violations after the city council voted to prevent Chick-fil-A — a franchise known for opposing same-sex marriage — from opening a location in the city’s airport.“The Constitution’s protection of religious liberty is somehow even better than Chick-fil-A’s chicken,” Paxton, a Republican, wrote in a Thursday letter to San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and the rest of the council. “Unfortunately, I have serious concerns that both are under assault at the San Antonio airport.”In a 6–4 vote, the council voted last week to keep the franchise from opening at the San Antonio International Airport. The decision quickly drew national headlines and condemnations from conservatives across the country.Chick-Fil-A, a wealthy national franchise with locations throughout Texas, is known for its leaders’ staunch Christian views and close ties to groups that worked to prevent the legalization of same-sex marriage. Its corporate purpose is “to glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us and to have a positive influence on all who come into contact with Chick-fil-A.” It is, famously, “closed on Sundays.”Paxton, himself a Christian conservative who has long billed himself as a crusader for religious liberty, has also asked U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to open an investigation into the city’s actions. Paxton said in a news release Thursday that federal regulations governing grant money that flows to the San Antonio airport prohibit discrimination.San Antonio City Councilman Roberto Treviño last week introduced a plan that would approve the airport’s efforts to bring eight new vendors to its Terminal A but force it to replace Chick-fil-A, saying he could not support a company with ““a legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior.” Nirenberg voted with Treviño to oust Chick-fil-A from the agreement. Greg Brockhouse, a councilman challenging Nirenberg for mayor, penned a letter to the company apologizing for the city’s decision.A spokesman for the mayor didn’t immediately return a phone call seeking comment.Texas Tribune