Julián Castro Hosting Rally at Hemisfair Tonight Following President Trump's San Antonio Visit

President Donald Trump stopped by San Antonio this afternoon as part of a Texas-wide fundraising trip. In response, presidential candidate Julián Castro is hosting a counter-rally in the Alamo City.Trump descended upon San Antonio for a roundtable discussion about immigration and a private fundraiser before heading to Houston. But SA-native Castro told KSAT that he wants to send a "strong message of opposition to the president, especially when it comes to his administration's immigration policies."The Democrat will host a "people first" rally at Hemisfair at 6 p.m. All are invited to attend.The former San Antonio mayor and U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary also said that the U.S. "doesn't have to choose between compassion and a secure border."