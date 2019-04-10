Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 10, 2019

Julián Castro Hosting Rally at Hemisfair Tonight Following President Trump's San Antonio Visit

Posted By on Wed, Apr 10, 2019 at 3:16 PM

click to enlarge SANFORD NOWLIN
  • Sanford Nowlin
President Donald Trump stopped by San Antonio this afternoon as part of a Texas-wide fundraising trip. In response, presidential candidate Julián Castro is hosting a counter-rally in the Alamo City.

Trump descended upon San Antonio for a roundtable discussion about immigration and a private fundraiser before heading to Houston. But SA-native Castro told KSAT that he wants to send a "strong message of opposition to the president, especially when it comes to his administration's immigration policies."

The Democrat will host a "people first" rally at Hemisfair at 6 p.m. All are invited to attend.

The former San Antonio mayor and U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary also said that the U.S. "doesn't have to choose between compassion and a secure border."
Location Details Hemisfair Park
434 S Alamo
San Antonio, TX
(210) 260-5678 (FAX); (210)
General Services
Map
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Woman Sentenced to Six Years In Prison for Selling Her Son to Pay Off Drug Debt Read More

  2. Email From Bexar Democratic Party Official Demands Members End Current Chairwoman's "Tyranny by Decree" Read More

  3. San Antonio Leads Texas in Solar Deployment, According to New Report Read More

  4. Farewell, Tito: Death of Entrepreneur and Activist Creates Moment of Reflection for San Antonio Cyclists Read More

  5. Texas Reports on State Government Efficiency Were Kept Secret. We're Publishing Them. Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...