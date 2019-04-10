Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Julián Castro Hosting Rally at Hemisfair Tonight Following President Trump's San Antonio Visit
By Sarah Martinez
on Wed, Apr 10, 2019 at 3:16 PM
President Donald Trump stopped by San Antonio this afternoon as part of a Texas-wide fundraising trip. In response, presidential candidate Julián Castro is hosting a counter-rally in the Alamo City.
Trump descended upon San Antonio for a roundtable discussion about immigration
and a private fundraiser
before heading to Houston. But SA-native Castro told KSAT
that he wants to send a "strong message of opposition to the president, especially when it comes to his administration's immigration policies."
The Democrat will host a "people first" rally at Hemisfair
at 6 p.m. All are invited to attend.
The former San Antonio mayor and U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary also said that the U.S. "doesn't have to choose between compassion and a secure border."
