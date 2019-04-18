Thursday, April 18, 2019
Police: Pedestrian Who Was 'Acting Erratic' Struck, Killed on Loop 410
Posted
By Sarah Martinez
on Thu, Apr 18, 2019 at 10:50 AM
click to enlarge
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed on Loop 410 early Thursday morning, according to multiple reports
.
Fire and police crews responded to the scene after the person was struck on the eastbound lanes of Loop 410 near the North New Braunfels exit around 6:30 a.m., according to KSAT
. Police told the Express-News
and KENS 5
that the unidentified victim, who was reportedly in his 20s, was shirtless
and acting erratically
on the highway leading up to the incident.
The man was apparently struck by multiple cars
, the newspaper reports.
The incident resulted in traffic delays
as the right and center lanes were shut down until about 9:50 a.m.
Police will now investigate
to determine why the man was crossing the highway.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, pedestrian struck, pedestrian killed, Loop 410, North New Braunfels exit, acting erratic, shirtless, police, fire, Image