Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 18, 2019

Police: Pedestrian Who Was 'Acting Erratic' Struck, Killed on Loop 410

Posted By on Thu, Apr 18, 2019 at 10:50 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed on Loop 410 early Thursday morning, according to multiple reports.

Fire and police crews responded to the scene after the person was struck on the eastbound lanes of Loop 410 near the North New Braunfels exit around 6:30 a.m., according to KSAT. Police told the Express-News and KENS 5 that the unidentified victim, who was reportedly in his 20s, was shirtless and acting erratically on the highway leading up to the incident.

The man was apparently struck by multiple cars, the newspaper reports.

The incident resulted in traffic delays as the right and center lanes were shut down until about 9:50 a.m. Police will now investigate to determine why the man was crossing the highway.



Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Idea School Will Call Police If Parents Don't Pick Up Their Child By 5 p.m. Read More

  2. Texas House Schedules Hearings for Two ‘Extreme’ Anti-LGBTQ Bills Read More

  3. Pushback Over UTSA Fiesta Post on Instagram Sparks Dialogue on Campus Inclusion Read More

  4. Texas Ranks Near the Bottom in Childhood Health, According to Study Read More

  5. Texas Senate's Voter Fraud Bill Aims to Scare People Away From the Polls, Civil Rights Groups Charge Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...