Thursday, April 25, 2019

VIA to Offer Free Rides in San Antonio on Election Day

Posted By on Thu, Apr 25, 2019 at 2:51 PM

VIA METROPOLITAN TRANSIT
  • VIA Metropolitan Transit
VIA wants to make sure San Antonians get to the polls this election.

As part of the "Ride VIA to Vote" initiative, the public transportation system will offer free-fare services on Election Day, Saturday, May 4. Riders will need to present a valid voter registration card to the bus or van operator to take advantage of the complimentary ride.

For more information about routes and schedules on Election Day, call (210) 362-2020. To check your designated polling location, click here.

