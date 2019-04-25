Thursday, April 25, 2019
VIA to Offer Free Rides in San Antonio on Election Day
Posted
By Sarah Martinez
on Thu, Apr 25, 2019 at 2:51 PM
click to enlarge
VIA wants to make sure San Antonians get to the polls this election.
As part of the "Ride VIA to Vote" initiative, the public transportation system will offer free-fare services on Election Day, Saturday, May 4. Riders will need to present a valid voter registration card to the bus or van operator to take advantage of the complimentary ride.
For more information about routes and schedules on Election Day, call (210) 362-2020. To check your designated polling location, click here
.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: VIA, Election Day, Texas, San Antonio, free rides, free fare, complimentary ride, Image