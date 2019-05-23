Actor Woody Harrelson Calls on Gov. Greg Abbott to Take Action Against Wild Hog Catching

YouTube / PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals)
Actor and Texas native Woody Harrelson has spoken out against Bandera's "Bacon Bash," a pig-centric festival that rose from the ashes of the "Wild Hog Explosion," which was cancelled in early March when treatment center Warriors Heart pulled out of running the event after public outcry from animal rights activists.
The Bash came together with surprising speed and included the widely criticized wild hog catching event, as well as ancillary events like hog calling, a bacon eating contest and a barbecue cook-off.
For the wild hog catching competition, two teams of people attempt to catch a pig, then put the animal in a sack and cross the finish line in a race against the clock. Proponents of the practice claim that this mode of capture is no different than having to chase down a domesticated pig in order to provide medical treatment or other care, but ganging up on a panicked, feral animal in an enclosed space amidst the raucous cheering of an audience doesn't quite sound like an equivalent experience.
In response to a video taken by PETA activists at the March 16 event, Harrelson has penned an open letter urging Governor Greg Abbott to outlaw the practice.
"This violent spectacle encourages children and adults alike to scare, injure, and torment animals for entertainment," writes Harrelson. "The world doesn't need more bullies. Texas law prohibits inflicting unnecessary and unjustified pain and suffering on animals, so I implore you to make sure that the law is upheld here—and to issue an executive order banning this event."
You can read Harrelson's letter to Gov. Abbott in full below:
Dear Gov. Abbott,
I have a lot of pride in my home state and the compassionate, independent spirit of my fellow Texans. That's why I was shocked to learn about the cruelty that pigs are subjected to at something called the "Bacon Bash" held near Bandera.
At this year's event in March, which eyewitnesses recorded, screaming, frightened pigs were chased around an arena. They were grabbed by their ears, tails, and snouts and hauled by their legs while their faces were dragged through the sand and they desperately tried to escape. Participants tackled pigs, jumped on them, and hit them, and event staff kicked them in the head.
This violent spectacle encourages children and adults alike to scare, injure, and torment animals for entertainment. The world doesn't need more bullies. Texas law prohibits inflicting unnecessary and unjustified pain and suffering on animals, so I implore you to make sure that the law is upheld here—and to issue an executive order banning this event.
Thank you for your attention to this crucial matter.