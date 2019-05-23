Email
Thursday, May 23, 2019

Castro Twins Will Endorse San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg's Reelection Bid

Posted By on Thu, May 23, 2019 at 10:32 AM

click to enlarge Julian Castro (foreground) makes a point while his brother Joaquin looks on. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Wikimedia Commons
  • Julian Castro (foreground) makes a point while his brother Joaquin looks on.
After picking up endorsements this week from the Texas Organizing Project and the Texas Democratic Party, Mayor Ron Nirenberg soon will gain the backing of the Castro twins.


Former San Antonio mayor Julián Castro, now chasing the Democratic presidential nomination, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro will make their official endorsement at a Saturday rally, according to a press release circulated by Nirenberg's campaign.

Nirenberg, a single-term mayor with a largely progressive agenda, faced an unexpectedly tight May 4 election against Greg Brockhouse, a one-term councilman running a populist campaign. Neither reached the majority needed to close out the contest.

The potential gain from the Castros' endorsement is that the brothers wield considerable clout on the West Side, where Nirenberg was unable to turn out enough voters to counterbalance Brockhouse's strong showing in the Northern suburbs.



The candidates face off again in a June 8 runoff.

