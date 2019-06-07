Trump Administration Will Detain 1,600 Migrant Teens in Carrizo Springs

The federal government is opening a new detention facility for migrant youths in Carrizo Springs, 100 miles southwest of San Antonio.
The camp, located on a site once used to house oilfield workers, will hold as many as 1,600 teens. The feds are also considering shipping additional youths to U.S. military bases to add capacity, according to multiple reports.
The move comes as the Trump administration, citing a shortage of funds, has begun slashing education and recreation programs
at sites housing unaccompanied migrant children.
The new Carrizo Springs facility will be considered a temporary emergency shelter, so it won't be subject to state child welfare licensing requirements, an Office of Refugee Resettlement spokesman told the Associated Press
.
In January, the Trump administration shuttered an unlicensed detention camp in the Texas desert after facing political backlash. It continues to operate a separate unlicensed facility in the Miami suburbs.
Federal authorities are also under scrutiny for the deaths of six children
detained in shelters over the past eight months.
