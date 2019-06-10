Email
Monday, June 10, 2019

Chick-fil-A Faces Controversy in Yet Another Location

Posted By on Mon, Jun 10, 2019 at 2:40 PM

click to enlarge Customers line up outside a San Antonio Chick-fil-A restaurant. - SANFORD NOWLIN
  • Sanford Nowlin
  • Customers line up outside a San Antonio Chick-fil-A restaurant.
San Antonio isn't the only municipality where fast-food chain Chick-fil-A is ruffling feathers.

An official with Northern California's San Mateo County is calling for protests against a soon-to-open Chick-fil-A location there in hopes the chain withdraws its permit and flies the coop, according to the Daily Journal newspaper

“Chick-fil-A’s values don’t represent our values,” County Supervisor David Canepa told the Bay Area publication. “The logo might as well say, ‘We hate gay people.'”

The Atlanta-based company has become a lightning rod for controversy since a ThinkProgress report showed that it continued donating money to groups with anti-LGBTQ agendas, even after saying it had stopped doing so.



San Antonio's city council voted in March to exclude Chick-fil-A from a concessions contract at the airport, in part over its LGBTQ-rights record. Mayoral candidate Greg Brockhouse seized upon the issue and used it to drive evangelicals to the polls.

Since San Antonio's move, the city of Buffalo, New York, also opted to keep the chain out of its airport. And, after complaints, officials with the airport in San Jose, California, recently surrounded its Chick-fil-A location with rainbow and transgender pride flags as a "counter-signal" to the company.

Chick-fil-A has repeatedly said via a written statement that it has no political or social agenda and doesn't promote discrimination.

