Presidential Candidate Julian Castro Visits Flint, Unveils New Plan Targeting Lead Poisoning

Earlier in the day, he met with Flint Mayor Karen Weaver and Rep. Dan Kildee, both Democrats. Castro also held a town hall open to the public that afternoon.
Flint’s First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church has been on the front lines of the water crisis since day one—from handing out water bottles, to servicing their Water Box, a filtration system donated by @officialjaden which has replaced 30,000 plastic bottles since March. pic.twitter.com/qxJTouR4Hr— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) June 8, 2019
On Monday, Castro released a formal lead elimination plan, making him the first White House hopeful to do so. While he's currently polling at less than 1%, this move could pressure other candidates to focus on the crisis.
The people of Flint, Michigan feel fundamentally let down by their government. It’s on all of us to keep sharing their story, and to rebuild their trust with results for their community. pic.twitter.com/ZXlofJn1ux— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) June 8, 2019
Julian Castro is set to take the stage June 26-27 in the first of six Democratic presidential debates scheduled for this year. The event will be moderated by NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo.
Five years since the beginning of the Flint water crisis and many folks still don’t have access to clean water. I traveled to Flint this weekend to send the message to folks in this community that on this campaign, and in my administration, we won’t forget them. pic.twitter.com/2DvfZ2wxHR— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) June 9, 2019
