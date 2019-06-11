Presidential Candidate Julian Castro Visits Flint, Unveils New Plan Targeting Lead Poisoning

click to enlarge Twitter / @juliancastro

Flint’s First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church has been on the front lines of the water crisis since day one—from handing out water bottles, to servicing their Water Box, a filtration system donated by @officialjaden which has replaced 30,000 plastic bottles since March. pic.twitter.com/qxJTouR4Hr — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) June 8, 2019

The people of Flint, Michigan feel fundamentally let down by their government. It’s on all of us to keep sharing their story, and to rebuild their trust with results for their community. pic.twitter.com/ZXlofJn1ux — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) June 8, 2019

Five years since the beginning of the Flint water crisis and many folks still don’t have access to clean water. I traveled to Flint this weekend to send the message to folks in this community that on this campaign, and in my administration, we won’t forget them. pic.twitter.com/2DvfZ2wxHR — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) June 9, 2019