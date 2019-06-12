Email
Wednesday, June 12, 2019

GOP Pledges to Put More Money and Support Behind Vulnerable Will Hurd

Posted By on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 10:24 AM

click to enlarge Will Hurd and Gina Ortiz Jones appear to be in for a 2020 rematch, this time with both the Republican and Democratic parties pledging to pour in more money and resources. - COURTESY OF WILL HURD // GINA ORTIZ JONES
  • Courtesy of Will Hurd // Gina Ortiz Jones
  • Will Hurd and Gina Ortiz Jones appear to be in for a 2020 rematch, this time with both the Republican and Democratic parties pledging to pour in more money and resources.
In case anyone needed more proof that U.S. Rep. Will Hurd will face a tough 2020 election fight, Republicans have named it one of the 10 districts where its incumbents are most vulnerable, McClatchey reports.

The GOP plans to pump additional money and resources into hanging onto Hurd's 23rd District, which includes both a slice of San Antonio and much of the U.S.-Mexico border. The party's "Patriot Program" is designed to offset demographic changes likely to sway elections toward Democrats.

Hurd eked out a narrow (and we do mean "narrow") 2018 victory against Gina Ortiz Jones, who's running against him again in 2020. The predominantly Latinx district went to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and historically has flipped like a light switch.

Making things tougher for the incumbent, the Dems have also targeted the district, promising to throw in plenty of cash to ensure Ortiz Jones fares better in her second run.



