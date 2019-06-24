Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 24, 2019

Cuellar Pushes for $60 Million in Reimbursement for San Antonio and Other Cities Aiding Central American Migrants After Texas Failed to Distribute Funds

Posted By on Mon, Jun 24, 2019 at 11:10 AM

click to enlarge Rep. Henry Cuellar (left) said the State of Texas failed to distribute $100 million in funds available under a 2014 spending bill. - FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS
  • Flickr Creative Commons
  • Rep. Henry Cuellar (left) said the State of Texas failed to distribute $100 million in funds available under a 2014 spending bill.
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar is pushing for $60 million in federal funds to reimburse organizations in San Antonio and other Texas cities that have aided Central American migrants.

The money would be made available directly from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, since the State of Texas failed to help distribute $100 million in federal funds included in a similar 2014 bill, said Cuellar, D-Laredo. The state only paid out $400,000 from that earlier pot of money, he added.

"With all due respect, the State of Texas didn't do what it was supposed to do," Cuellar said, adding: "If we keep doing the same thing, [the charities] are never going to get any money."

Texas officials were unavailable for immediate comment.



Between March 30 and mid-May, some 8,000 asylum seekers traveled through San Antonio to settle with host families. Groups including Catholic Charities, the San Antonio Food Bank and Travis Park Church provide food and shelter for the migrants, racking up tens of thousands of dollars in expenditures.

Cuellar's proposed funding would come as part of an emergency appropriations bill that also includes $4.5 billion in support for Customs and Border Protection, Heath and Human Services and other agencies dealing with the influx of asylum seekers.

In addition, Cuellar has asked for $200 million for a one-stop-shop processing center and for guidelines requiring centers housing immigrants treat them with "dignity and respect." Health and legal professionals say young migrants are being held in dangerous and inhumane conditions in Texas holding facilities.

The Democratically controlled House is expected to vote on Cuellar's measure tomorrow. A vote on a similar bill is expected Thursday in the Republican-run Senate. Cuellar said he hopes the houses can reconcile differences between their proposals before the July 4 holiday.

Cuellar's language requires that the $60 million in reimbursement become available within 30 days of the bill being signed into law. Agencies would need to apply for the money and provide documentation of their expenditures.

"We're going to get this passed, and we're trying to get the money pushed over within 30 days," he said.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Trump's Mass Roundup of Immigrants Will Start Sunday, Washington Post Reports; San Antonio Unlikely to Be Among the Initial Targets Read More

  2. City of San Antonio Flows $2.6 Million to UTSA for Water Sustainability Projects Read More

  3. It’s Time to Admit San Antonio’s Mayoral Politics Are Partisan Politics Read More

  4. Missing Man's Remains Found Buried at West Side Home, Two Suspects Arrested Read More

  5. San Antonio Entrepreneurship Week Aims to Help Residents Looking to Start a Business Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation