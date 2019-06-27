Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 27, 2019

The Supreme Court Struck Down Texas' Restrictive Abortion Law, But Three Years Later, Half the State's Clinics Are Still Closed

Posted By on Thu, Jun 27, 2019 at 10:03 AM

click to enlarge Protesters hold signs at a pro-Planned Parenthood rally in San Antonio. - MICHAEL BARAJAS
  • Michael Barajas
  • Protesters hold signs at a pro-Planned Parenthood rally in San Antonio.
Three years after the U.S. Supreme Court threw out parts of a controversial Texas law limiting abortion access, most of the clinics shut in its wake still haven't reopened, according to a report by Austin public radio station KUT.

There are now just 22 abortion clinics left in the state, compared to the 40 that were operating prior to the passage of Texas House Bill 2, according to KUT's investigation.

The law mandated that abortion clinics be upgraded to become ambulatory surgical centers and required doctors providing the procedure to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital. Unable to afford the changes, many clinics in rural areas were forced to shut their doors.

“What we saw is that West Texas and South Texas access was incredibly limited,” Texas Policy Evaluation Project investigator Kari White told KUT. "Women living in those parts of the state were more than 100 miles — sometimes 200 or more miles — from the nearest facility.”



Although the Supreme Court ruled in 2016 that Texas had put an “undue burden” on women seeking legal medical procedures, few of the shuttered clinics have since reopened. Experts said it's been difficult for the facilities to hire doctors, obtain new licenses and re-equip.

The report comes as abortion providers brace for another Texas law designed to limit their ability to operate. Senate Bill 22, which goes into effect September 1, bars local governments from providing anything of value to organizations that provide abortions — even if the contributions are meant to facilitate services such as cancer screenings or HIV tests.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. TEA Will Remove Harlandale ISD Superintendent, Board of Trustees Following Multiple Violations Read More

  2. New Report Says San Antonio's CPS Energy Would Save $1 Billion by Shutting Coal Plants and Switching to Renewables Read More

  3. Viral Video Shows San Antonio Men Getting Back Confiscated Booze While Floating Comal River Read More

  4. Study Names San Antonio One of the Top Cities in the U.S. for Swingers Read More

  5. People Want to Donate Diapers and Toys to Children at Border Patrol Facilities in Texas. They’re Being Turned Away. Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation