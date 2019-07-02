Email
Tuesday, July 2, 2019

San Antonio's Sen. José Menéndez Sends Letter Asking AG Ken Paxton to Sue the Feds Over Migrant Detention Centers

Posted By on Tue, Jul 2, 2019 at 4:35 PM

Texas Sen. Jose Menendez speaks to TV news crews outside the state capitol. - TWITTER / JOSE MENENDEZ
  • Twitter / Jose Menendez
  • Texas Sen. Jose Menendez speaks to TV news crews outside the state capitol.
Texas Sen. José Menéndez last week fired off a letter to litigious Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton urging him to sue the federal government once again.

This time over its detention of migrant children at the border.

In the letter, Menéndez D-San Antonio, cites concerns about the detention sites documented in recent news coverage — from overcrowding and neglect to lack of sanitation and medical care — all while pointing out that Paxton, a Republican, has a lengthy history of facing off with the feds in court.

"Over the years, your office has spent over $5.9 million of hardworking Texans' money suing the federal government over 48 times, because you haven’t agreed with their policies," Menéndez wrote.



He further challenged the AG to use his legal authority and "moral conscience as a public servant" to go after the Trump administration for its neglect and abuse of children.

"As head of the office that purports to protect our state from 'unique threats,' you must acknowledge the unprecedented nature of this crisis happening right before our eyes," Menéndez continued. "It is your duty and obligation to investigate these deplorable conditions, and seek justice for children who are suffering and dying in these federally contracted facilities."

Menéndez's office said it's received no response.

Given the Paxton's hyper-partisan lockstep on issues ranging from the Affordable Care Act to the exclusion of Chick-fil-A from San Antonio's airport, it seems unlikely the AG will give the request much consideration.

Even so, it's hard not to admire the senator's eagerness to draw attention to the crisis facing migrant children while throwing shade on the man ostensibly serving as the state's top law-enforcement officer.

