Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 15, 2019

Business Group Attorney Says He'll Sue City of San Antonio Over Paid Sick Time Ordinance

Posted By on Mon, Jul 15, 2019 at 1:18 PM

click to enlarge Activist Joleen Garcia leads paid sick time advocates in a rally outside of City Council chambers last year. - SANFORD NOWLIN
  • Sanford Nowlin
  • Activist Joleen Garcia leads paid sick time advocates in a rally outside of City Council chambers last year.
Anyone following the struggle over paid sick leave in San Antonio probably saw this one coming.

After the ordinance lived through an attack this spring in the Texas Legislature, an attorney representing business interests informed the city he'll sue to block the measure from taking effect on August 1, according to the Express-News.

The attorney, Ricardo Cedillo, represents staffing agencies and other business groups, the newspaper reports.

A legal challenge to the ordinance seemed likely from the start. Austin has faced a court battle over a similar policy it enacted prior to San Antonio, and a state appellate court ruled that city’s measure violates the state constitution.



The San Antonio ordinance — adopted after a petition drive by a coalition of progressive groups and labor unions — establishes a minimum number of sick days employers must grant workers.

Proponents of the rule argue that workers suffer when they must miss shifts due to illness or to look after a sick family member. Business groups, however, claim the regulation imposes an unfair burden.

Stay tuned. This battle won't be over for a while.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Authorities Confirm Human Remains Belong to Andreen McDonald, Husband Charged with Murder Read More

  2. Study Ranks the Best Neighborhoods in San Antonio for 2019 Read More

  3. Seguin Police Department Believes Woman Left Mother's Decomposed Body in Home for Three Years Read More

  4. Bexar County Sheriff Says It's 'Way Too Early' to Tell if Human Remains Belong to Missing Woman Andreen McDonald Read More

  5. Don't Panic: TxDOT Says San Antonians Shouldn't Rush to Gas Pumps Ahead of Tropical Storm Barry Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation