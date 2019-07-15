Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 15, 2019

Separate Stolen Vehicle Crashes in San Antonio Leave Two Teens Dead

Posted By on Mon, Jul 15, 2019 at 12:21 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Two San Antonio teens are dead after drivers led police on a chase in stolen vehicles in two separate incidents.

Around 4:17 a.m. Sunday, police received a call about individuals attempting to steal an SUV near Interstate 10 West and Spectrum One. When officers located the car, the driver fled down the highway.

The SUV was spotted by another patrol car near the UTSA Boulevard exit. Soon after, the officer witnessed the driver lose control of the vehicle and crash into a wall. The SUV rolled over at the La Cantera exit before flipping into a median.

According to a KSAT report, the driver and two others inside tried to flee the scene. They were later apprehended by police.



A reported eight teenagers were inside the SUV, and police said no one was wearing a seatbelt. A 15-year-old boy died at the scene. The remaining teenagers were transported to University Hospital for a variety of injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash, though reports indicate that the driver will be charged with intoxication assault, manslaughter and evading arrest. The other teens are considered suspects in the car burglary.

The crash occurred hours before a separate group of teens are accused of stealing another vehicle, resulting in a crash and the death of one of the passengers.

Police attempted to pull over that stolen SUV on the city's South Side around 10:40 a.m. Three teens were inside the vehicle when the female driver slammed into a light pole, fire hydrant and finally into a building.

The driver and one passenger were injured, while the other was ejected from the vehicle. He landed about 100 feet from the crash site, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found the driver attempting to crawl out of the car's window at the crash site. The driver and injured passenger are reportedly facing charges of theft of a vehicle.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Authorities Confirm Human Remains Belong to Andreen McDonald, Husband Charged with Murder Read More

  2. Study Ranks the Best Neighborhoods in San Antonio for 2019 Read More

  3. Seguin Police Department Believes Woman Left Mother's Decomposed Body in Home for Three Years Read More

  4. Bexar County Sheriff Says It's 'Way Too Early' to Tell if Human Remains Belong to Missing Woman Andreen McDonald Read More

  5. Don't Panic: TxDOT Says San Antonians Shouldn't Rush to Gas Pumps Ahead of Tropical Storm Barry Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation