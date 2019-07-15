Separate Stolen Vehicle Crashes in San Antonio Leave Two Teens Dead

click to enlarge
Two San Antonio teens are dead after drivers led police on a chase in stolen vehicles in two separate incidents.
Around 4:17 a.m. Sunday, police received a call about individuals attempting to steal an SUV near Interstate 10 West and Spectrum One. When officers located the car, the driver fled down the highway.
The SUV was spotted by another patrol car near the UTSA Boulevard exit. Soon after, the officer witnessed the driver lose control of the vehicle
and crash into a wall. The SUV rolled over at the La Cantera exit before flipping into a median.
According to a KSAT report
, the driver and two others inside tried to flee the scene. They were later apprehended by police.
A reported eight teenagers were inside the SUV, and police said no one was wearing a seatbelt. A 15-year-old boy died at the scene
. The remaining teenagers were transported to University Hospital for a variety of injuries.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash, though reports indicate that the driver will be charged
with intoxication assault, manslaughter and evading arrest. The other teens are considered suspects
in the car burglary.
The crash occurred hours before a separate group of teens are accused of stealing another vehicle, resulting in a crash and the death of one of the passengers.
Police attempted to pull over that stolen SUV
on the city's South Side around 10:40 a.m. Three teens were inside the vehicle when the female driver slammed into a light pole, fire hydrant and finally into a building.
The driver and one passenger were injured, while the other was ejected from the vehicle
. He landed about 100 feet from the crash site, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police found the driver attempting to crawl out of the car's window at the crash site. The driver and injured passenger are reportedly facing charges
of theft of a vehicle.
