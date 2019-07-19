July 19, 2019 News » The Daily

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio Nun Arrested at Washington D.C. Protest Against Detention of Immigrant Children 

By
click to enlarge WOMEN'S GLOBAL CONNECTION / FACEBOOK
On Thursday, Sister Jean Durel of San Antonio's Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word was arrested alongside approximately 70 other people who occupied the rotunda of the Russell Senate Office Building to protest family separation and the detention of immigrant children at the border.

After a prayer service on the lawn of the U.S. Capitol, Durel and a group of protesters moved into the building, where some people laid on the floor in the shape of a cross wearing photos of children who died while in U.S. custody. When the group refused to leave the premises, they were arrested for the misdemeanor charge of crowding and obstructing.

click to enlarge WOMEN'S GLOBAL CONNECTION / FACEBOOK
The protest was part of the Catholic Day of Action, a national day of nonviolent civil disobedience in protest of the overcrowded detention camps — or, as some would say, concentration camps — the Trump administration has filled with migrants trying to enter the country to seek asylum.



Sister Martha Ann Kirk, who teaches at the University of the Incarnate Word, told the Express-News that the protest was both to draw attention to the issue as well as put pressure on lawmakers.

“We want people to pay attention to this.... It does not help any of us to traumatize children," she said. "Humanity knows you need to take care of children, you need to protect them.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Jump to comments

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

  |  

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Latest in The Daily

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. High Number of Bodies Recently Found in San Antonio Concerns Community, Draws 'Serial Killer' Speculation Read More

  2. San Antonio Woman Arrested After She Allegedly Met Up With Man, Shot Him in the Face Read More

  3. City of San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center Has Aided 25,700 People Since It Opened Read More

  4. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar Continues Looking for His Defining Moment Read More

  5. Julián Castro and Beto O'Rourke Fall Behind Other Democratic Presidential Hopefuls in Fundraising Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation