Monday, July 22, 2019

Wendy Davis Confirms She's Running Against Chip Roy to Represent San Antonio and Austin in Congress

Posted By on Mon, Jul 22, 2019 at 1:17 PM

Wendy Davis speaks with reporters at a #StandWithTXWomen rally.
  • Jenelle Esparza
  • Wendy Davis speaks with reporters at a #StandWithTXWomen rally.
The rumors are true: former Texas state Sen. Wendy Davis is running to represent San Antonio and Austin in Congress.

Early Monday, Davis released a video announcing her candidacy for the Democratic nomination for Texas' 21st District, setting up a 2020 showdown with freshman Republican U.S. Rep. Chip Roy.

Davis is the Democratic lawmaker who grabbed national attention in 2013 for undertaking a 13-hour filibuster against restrictive anti-abortion legislation, while Roy has consistently shown himself to be a conservative hardliner.

The 21st District includes portions of Austin, San Antonio and the Hill Country, including Kerrville and Fredericksburg. The district has long been Republican territory, but have set their sights on flipping it after Joseph Kopser came within 3 points of defeating Roy last year.



Davis was the 2014 Democratic nominee for governor but lost to Gov. Greg Abbott by 20 points.

