Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Sting Operation Leads to Discovery of $500,000 Worth of Meth at Ingram Park Mall

Posted By on Wed, Jul 24, 2019 at 10:18 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Courtesy of Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Three men are in police custody after a drug bust led to the discovery of a whole lot of methamphetamine.

A sting operation involving the Bexar County Sheriff's Office as well as the Drug Enforcement Administration's HIDTA Task Force resulted in the seizure of about 10 kilograms of meth, valued at about $500,000. The bust occured in the parking lot of Ingram Park Mall last Thursday, according to multiple reports.
click to enlarge COURTESY OF BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Courtesy of Bexar County Sheriff's Office
The sting operation also led to the arrest of three suspects. Juan Arredondo, 41; Victor Arredondo, 45; and Hiram Requejo, 30, all face federal charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

