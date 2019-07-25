Email
Thursday, July 25, 2019

Texas Education Agency Monitor Blocked From Delivering Reports In South San ISD Open Session Meeting

Posted By on Thu, Jul 25, 2019 at 4:46 PM

Questions about transparency were raised when a state-appointed official observing the activities of South San Antonio Independent School District said the board told her she couldn’t deliver her reports in open session Wednesday night.

On May 15, Texas Education Agency monitor Laurie Elliot delivered reports in which she called for the State to appoint a conservator to help guide the district in how it is run. This, along with recommendations made by the Superintendent Alexandro Flores, has been ignored by the district.

However, things were different at the latest meeting as she was barred from talking about her report in open session. She would only be allowed to discuss it in closed session, away from the public. Elliot took matters into her own hands by signing up for the public comment section of the meeting to voice her concerns.

According to the Rivard Report, Elliot told meeting attendees that the reports were open records, meaning they could be requested if anyone wanted to read them.



She planned to deliver her reports in open session, coordinating with board President Connie Prado, Superintendent Flores and attorney Kevin O'Hanlon in an agenda meeting weeks earlier.

Prado later asked O’Hanlon if the reports could be given in a closed session and O’Hanlon searched for an answer from the TEA. Prado then instructed the attorney to take the item off the agenda until he heard back from the TEA, O'Hanlon told reporters after the meeting.

The TEA has been investigating South San ISD since the beginning of the summer after allegations that the school board overreached when deciding to reopen Athens Elementary, Kazen Middle and West Campus High School, a News 4 San Antonio report stated.

