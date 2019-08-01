Three Arrested in Human Trafficking Scheme to Sell Boy for $2,500 in San Antonio

click to enlarge
Bexar County Jail
Nery Uriostegui Dominguez, 26
Authorities have identified three suspects they say tried to sell a 9-year-old Mexican boy in San Antonio early Wednesday morning.
A press release
from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security reveals that the boy was with 65-year-old Manuel Monsivais, a San Antonio man, when he was rescued by authorities at an H-E-B on the city's South Side.
According to authorities, the scheme began when 26-year-old Elida Kassandra Moreno, an American citizen living in Piedras Negras, was asked by a friend's neighbor to take the boy to family in San Antonio. After being paid $1,700, Moreno is alleged to have used her own son's birth certificate to bring the boy across the U.S.-Mexico border through Eagle Pass.
Moreno and the child reportedly left Eagle Pass via a shuttle van that went through a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint and stopped in San Antonio.
Once in San Antonio, Moreno told authorities she and the boy stayed at a motel near Santa Rosa Hospital and later met up with Nery Uriostegui Dominguez, a 26-year-old Mexican national, at Milam Park.
Moreno had reportedly originally been instructed to give the boy to Dominguez
in exchange for $2,500, but she refused after the friend's neighbor said otherwise, prompting an argument.
The woman left the park and later met up with Monsivais, her neighbor's father, at a Love's Travel Stop on the South Side and gave the boy to him. After the man was arrested Wednesday morning, he reportedly said he was "doing a favor for his daughter who was in Mexico"
and claimed he wasn't being paid for keeping the victim. Federal agents, however, said they found several "money service business receipts"
in his vehicle.
Moreno was later taken into custody after she was pulled over by deputies in Batesville during her drive back to Piedras Negras.
Monsivais, Moreno and Dominguez all face up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 for their part in the alleged human trafficking scheme.
At this time, it is unclear whether the boy remains in San Antonio or was sent back to Mexico.
