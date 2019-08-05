Surprise, Surprise: Texas GOP Lawmakers Blame El Paso Shooting on Everything But Guns

At a Saturday press conference, Gov. Greg Abbott blamed "mental health issues," a popular refrain from GOP officials after recent mass shootings. He urged Texas officials must do a "better job" of handling mental health issues.
Here's part of Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick's appearance on Fox & Friends, where he uses the El Paso shooting to call for federal government intervention in the video game industry, more prayer in schools, and more saluting the flag, among other things. pic.twitter.com/8xqkEyvvH7— John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) August 4, 2019
At the federal level, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz served up a strong condemnation of the El Paso shooting via Twitter, saying the racism at its heart was "anti-American."
I'm EMBARRASSED: Texas #2 in nation for new gun purchases, behind CALIFORNIA. Let's pick up the pace Texans. @NRA https://t.co/Ry2GInbS1g— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 28, 2015
For those following the influence of money on politics, the lack of meaningful discussion of gun control preferred by Texas Republicans should come as no surprise.
We have made progress: by improving the broken background check system, improving access to mental health treatment, by hardening soft targets like our schools, by enhanced training for law enforcement and mental health professionals.— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) August 4, 2019
