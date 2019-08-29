John Cornyn Speaks at Koch Brothers-Funded Group's Climate Change Event

click to enlarge
Republican Sen. John Cornyn was a featured speaker at the Texas Public Policy Foundation's anti-Green New Deal forum.
Fresh on the heels of a laughable twitter post
claiming "summer," not climate change, was behind record July temperatures, Sen. John Cornyn is apparently doubling down on the denial.
Cornyn, R-Texas, was the star speaker Wednesday at a Houston event hosted by the arch-conservative Texas Public Policy Foundation looking to rile Texans up about the Green New Deal proposed by Democratic lawmakers.
This is the same Austin-based think tank that recently held a public forum
on San Antonio's climate plan that was more of an excused to rail against the city doing much of anything to address carbon emissions. The group — funded by fossil fuel interests including the Koch Brothers — has a lengthy of history
of denying and downplaying climate change.
In an email, Texas Democratic Party Spokesperson Brittany Switzer urged Cornyn to stop ignoring the climate crisis and work with his colleagues across the aisle to find solutions.
“Climate change threatens our economy, our national security, and our children’s health and futures," Switzer said. "Texans deserve real solutions to environmental challenges facing us in the 21st century, not fear-mongering and fake science."
Cornyn is up for reelection in 2020, and at least seven Democratic candidates have filed to run against him.
