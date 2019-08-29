Lila Cockrell, San Antonio's First Female Mayor, Has Died at the Age of 97

click image Twitter / COSAGOV

If there were a Mount Rushmore for our city, Lila Cockrell would be on it. She was a great San Antonian.



I deeply valued our friendship, which started through a mutual appreciation for jazz music, the arts and our environment. Lila’s generosity with her time, knowledge and insight was incredibly helpful.



She was a consummate statesman. She exuded class and never involved herself in the pettiness of politics despite all of the years that she was in the center of political life in San Antonio. She was a stellar role model for young women and young men.



I don’t think she gets proper credit for ushering in an era of equal representation. She really did bridge the gap into the single-member district era. There would be no modern San Antonio without her leadership through that transition.

Lila Cockrell was a towering beacon in San Antonio, a woman who defined what it is and what it means to devote yourself to the service of others. She is an inspiration to all of us. My condolences to her family and loved ones. Our city will miss her. — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) August 29, 2019

Former Mayor Lila Cockrell was a true servant leader and a role model for all who followed in her footsteps. Thank you, Lila, for your endless service to San Antonio. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/rq2zmxWXEw — Clayton Perry (@district10perry) August 29, 2019

.@Judge_wolff just announced in commissioners court that iconic former mayor of SA #LilaCockrell passed away. Our city wouldn’t be the same today without her contributions. #RIP — Justin Rodriguez (@CommishJRod) August 29, 2019

No ceilings between here and up there. Thank you. Rest in peace.



Lila Cockrell, San Antonio's first female mayor, left a long and pioneering legacy https://t.co/1ZDT8dbvR3 — Diego Bernal (@DiegoBernalTX) August 29, 2019