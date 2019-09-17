Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 17, 2019

New Committee Will Prep for a Vote for San Antonio to Reauthorize Pre-K 4 SA

Posted By on Tue, Sep 17, 2019 at 3:10 PM

Former Texas House Speaker Joe Straus is co-chairing the Early Matters committee. - JOESTRAUS.ORG
  • joestraus.org
  • Former Texas House Speaker Joe Straus is co-chairing the Early Matters committee.
The full-court press for renewal of Pre-K 4 SA is officially on.

On Monday, local leaders announced the creation of a committee to prep for the November 2020 election to keep the city's full-day preschool initiative going. Voters will decide at the polls whether to reauthorize the eighth-of-a-cent sales tax used to create the program in 2012.

Former Texas House Speaker Joe Straus and local businessman Peter J. Holt are co-chairing the committee, called Early Matters. Business, education and philanthropic leaders round out the 12-member group.

Early Matters will examine best practices around the state and country to determine the future of Pre-K 4 SA and recommend ballot language for the upcoming election. The committee also will study gaps in educational access facing children up to the age of 8.



Voters narrowly approved then-mayor Julian Castro's Pre-K 4 SA initiative seven years ago with business groups, educational advocates and other top officials rallying behind the proposal. Earlier this year, the Texas Legislature set aside funding for full-day pre-kindergarten for qualifying 4-year-olds.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. COPS Crew to Begin Filming Bexar County Sheriff's Office This Week Read More

  2. Man Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Two Teen Girls, Posting Video Online Read More

  3. Instructional Aide Accused of Inappropriately Touching, Kissing Boy at San Antonio-Area Elementary School Read More

  4. Air Force Report Says Trump's Shifting of Military Funds — Including From a San Antonio Base — Poses Security Risks Read More

  5. Julián Castro Hit Joe Biden Over Barack Obama’s Immigration Legacy. But in 2013, Castro Supported Obama’s Policies Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation